Gold bars photographed at The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society’s Chinese New Year Opening Ceremony in Sheung Wan on 8 February 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Nasdaq-listed Kingold Jewelry says it’s under investigations in China for using fake gold to secure US$2.9 billion of loans
- Kingold Jewelry allegedly passed off 83 tonnes of gilded copper bars as gold bars to secure 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) of loans in China
- The Wuhan-based jeweller faces lawsuits in China and the US, and all its bank accounts had been frozen
Topic | Accounting and Auditing
