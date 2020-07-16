A surveyor sits at a construction site for a secondary school at Hangzhou Bay New Zone in Ningbo in April. The coronavirus pushed China's economy into its first contraction in decades in the first quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s June property investment, home prices pick up as economy averts a recession
- Property investment and sales post gain in June as China’s economy averts a recession last quarter
- Average home prices in 70 major cities increase 0.6 per cent from a month earlier
Topic | China economy
A surveyor sits at a construction site for a secondary school at Hangzhou Bay New Zone in Ningbo in April. The coronavirus pushed China's economy into its first contraction in decades in the first quarter. Photo: Bloomberg