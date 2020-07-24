Wholly Moly, a Shanghai-based start-up founded in 2017, produces powdered drinks and instant porridge made of oat bran. Photo: SCMP Handout
Health food start-up Wholly Moly aims to shake up the Chinese diet, swapping rice for American wholemeal oats
- The Shanghai-based start-up wants to incorporate whole grains into trendy food choices that will appeal to the younger, more health-conscious generation
- Wholly Moly hopes to expand in China’s growing health food market after it raised several million dollars of funding from C Ventures, led by Hong Kong billionaire Adrian Cheng Chi-kong
Topic | Start-ups
Wholly Moly, a Shanghai-based start-up founded in 2017, produces powdered drinks and instant porridge made of oat bran. Photo: SCMP Handout