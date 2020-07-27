A Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage in Beijing. China added 1.55 million new stock traders in June. Photo: EPA-EFEA Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage in Beijing. China added 1.55 million new stock traders in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage in Beijing. China added 1.55 million new stock traders in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

China adds new investors at fastest pace in 14 months as world-beating rally boosts appeal of stocks

  • The number of new investors increased 47 per cent from a year ago to 1.55 million in June, the fastest pace since April last year, clearing house data shows
  • Citic Securities calls the dip sparked last week by the deteriorating China-US ties a buying opportunity
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:08pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage in Beijing. China added 1.55 million new stock traders in June. Photo: EPA-EFEA Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage in Beijing. China added 1.55 million new stock traders in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage in Beijing. China added 1.55 million new stock traders in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE