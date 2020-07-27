A Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage in Beijing. China added 1.55 million new stock traders in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
China adds new investors at fastest pace in 14 months as world-beating rally boosts appeal of stocks
- The number of new investors increased 47 per cent from a year ago to 1.55 million in June, the fastest pace since April last year, clearing house data shows
- Citic Securities calls the dip sparked last week by the deteriorating China-US ties a buying opportunity
Topic | A-shares
