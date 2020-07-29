An aerial view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area, where authorities are trying to slam the brakes on runaway property prices. Photo: Martin ChanAn aerial view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area, where authorities are trying to slam the brakes on runaway property prices. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen housing market gets chilling effect as policy curbs flush out speculative buyers

  • Homeowners are starting to cut prices as policy curbs suddenly reduce the pool of buyers in China’s hottest property market
  • Midland Realty predicts slower sales and price increase in the second half because of the cooling measures
Topic |   Shenzhen
Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:30am, 29 Jul, 2020

