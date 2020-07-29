Huizhou’s office market has ‘turned out to be relatively stable’, according to Savills. Photo: SCMPHuizhou’s office market has ‘turned out to be relatively stable’, according to Savills. Photo: SCMP
Huizhou’s office market has ‘turned out to be relatively stable’, according to Savills. Photo: SCMP
Business /  China Business

‘Recessionproof’ Huizhou records smallest drop in rents in first six months, emerges as Greater Bay Area’s most resilient office market

  • Huizhou recorded a decline of 5.5 per cent over the period when compared with last year, Savills says
  • City’s vacancy rate was also the lowest among Greater Bay Area cities by the end of June
Topic |   Huizhou
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:15am, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Huizhou’s office market has ‘turned out to be relatively stable’, according to Savills. Photo: SCMPHuizhou’s office market has ‘turned out to be relatively stable’, according to Savills. Photo: SCMP
Huizhou’s office market has ‘turned out to be relatively stable’, according to Savills. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE