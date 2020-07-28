Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver in January. Photo: ReutersMeng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver in January. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver in January. Photo: Reuters
Huawei to double down on HSBC as legal battle over extradition of Meng Wanzhou intensifies

  • Huawei to explore ‘all evidence and remedies against’ HSBC, source says, but discussions on whether to sue bank still in preliminary stage
  • Huawei has hired five law firms in an all-out effort to free Meng
Zhou Xin
Updated: 10:30pm, 28 Jul, 2020

