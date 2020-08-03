Delayed by over a year for mysterious political reasons, epic Chinese war film The Eight Hundred will open in China on August 21. Photo: Handout.
Huayi Brothers’ planned release of World War II epic ‘The Eight Hundred’ after 14-month delay sends shares soaring
- ‘The Eight Hundred’ will be released on August 21 after it was withdrawn last summer
- Shares of Chinese filmmaker Huayi Brothers Media surge by the maximum daily limit
Topic | Stocks
