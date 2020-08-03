Delayed by over a year for mysterious political reasons, epic Chinese war film The Eight Hundred will open in China on August 21. Photo: Handout.Delayed by over a year for mysterious political reasons, epic Chinese war film The Eight Hundred will open in China on August 21. Photo: Handout.
Delayed by over a year for mysterious political reasons, epic Chinese war film The Eight Hundred will open in China on August 21. Photo: Handout.
Business /  China Business

Huayi Brothers’ planned release of World War II epic ‘The Eight Hundred’ after 14-month delay sends shares soaring

  • ‘The Eight Hundred’ will be released on August 21 after it was withdrawn last summer
  • Shares of Chinese filmmaker Huayi Brothers Media surge by the maximum daily limit
Topic |   Stocks
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:15pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Delayed by over a year for mysterious political reasons, epic Chinese war film The Eight Hundred will open in China on August 21. Photo: Handout.Delayed by over a year for mysterious political reasons, epic Chinese war film The Eight Hundred will open in China on August 21. Photo: Handout.
Delayed by over a year for mysterious political reasons, epic Chinese war film The Eight Hundred will open in China on August 21. Photo: Handout.
READ FULL ARTICLE