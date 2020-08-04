Residential and office buildings in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, taken in September 2019. The city is a favourite among foreign investors despite slower overall transactions. Photo: Reuters
Foreign investors turn cautious on China’s property market as slowdown, political risks cloud outlook
- Purchases this year have trailed the monthly pace seen in the past two years as US-China ties deteriorate and diplomatic row escalates
- Shenzhen remains a favourite city despite the slower transaction volume
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
Residential and office buildings in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, taken in September 2019. The city is a favourite among foreign investors despite slower overall transactions. Photo: Reuters