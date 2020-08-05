Investors are piling into gold during the Covid-19 pandemic, more than making up for a collapse in demand for the yellow metal from traditional retail buyers in China and India. Photo: Bloomberg
Gold blasts past US$2,000 level as traders rush into gold-backed ETFs as hedge against global uncertainties
- RBC, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs predict higher prices for gold in the coming 12 to 18 months
- World Gold Council says Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, impact on global economy yet to be determined
Topic | Commodities
