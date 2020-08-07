Sunac China, mainland’s fourth largest developer by sales, plans to spin off it property management unit in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Mainland developer Sunac China proposes to spin off property services arm and list it in Hong Kong
- Sunac China will own at least 50 per cent stake in Sunac Services Holdings after the spin off and listing, according to IPO application
- Sunac Services, which made a profit of US$34.8 million last year, manages some 635 property projects in China
Topic | China property
