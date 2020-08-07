Sunac China, mainland’s fourth largest developer by sales, plans to spin off it property management unit in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

Mainland developer Sunac China proposes to spin off property services arm and list it in Hong Kong

  • Sunac China will own at least 50 per cent stake in Sunac Services Holdings after the spin off and listing, according to IPO application
  • Sunac Services, which made a profit of US$34.8 million last year, manages some 635 property projects in China
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:32pm, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sunac China, mainland’s fourth largest developer by sales, plans to spin off it property management unit in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE