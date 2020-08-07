A Meituan Dianping delivery driver (front yellow) and a Ele.me delivery driver (back) take their orders in the Futian district in Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  China Business

Trump smacks Hong Kong’s new high-flying tech stock index amid heightened fears of cold war with China

  • New tech benchmark sees biggest percentage loss since launch as Trump sets off rout
  • Global expansion plans of Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase put at risk by Trump’s increasing line of attacks against China
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Deb Price
Deb Price

Updated: 9:30pm, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Meituan Dianping delivery driver (front yellow) and a Ele.me delivery driver (back) take their orders in the Futian district in Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE