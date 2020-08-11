Lu is Lufax’s second overseas venture after it entered the Singapore market in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ping An’s Lu wealth management unit offers two zero-commission months on Hong Kong launch, might ignite price war

  • Lu International (Hong Kong), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding, part of Ping An, launched on Monday and is charging zero commission until the end of September
  • It will be difficult for companies to keep a zero-commission rate for a long period, Hong Kong Investment Funds Association chairman says
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:30am, 11 Aug, 2020

