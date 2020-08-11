Lai Xiaomin was also accused of colluding with others to illegally embezzle public assets worth more than 25.13 million yuan between the end of 2009 and January 2018. Photo: Weibo
Ex-chairman of Hong Kong-listed bad asset manager Huarong pleads guilty to accepting US$257.7 million in bribes
- Lai Xiaomin is the former head of China Huarong Asset Management and director general of the People’s Bank of China’s banking supervision department
- He pled guilty to all charges during a public trial in Tianjin on Tuesday
Topic | Corruption in China
