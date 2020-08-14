Shenzhen has introduced curbs to cool the property market. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s home-price growth slows in July as authorities crack down on speculative demand
- New home prices in 70 major cities increased 0.47 per cent last month, compared to 0.58 per cent in June, official data shows
- S&P Global Ratings now expects new home sales in China to grow by as much as 5 per cent this year, compared to its earlier forecast of a 15 per cent decline
Topic | China economy
