Shenzhen has introduced curbs to cool the property market. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

China’s home-price growth slows in July as authorities crack down on speculative demand

  • New home prices in 70 major cities increased 0.47 per cent last month, compared to 0.58 per cent in June, official data shows
  • S&P Global Ratings now expects new home sales in China to grow by as much as 5 per cent this year, compared to its earlier forecast of a 15 per cent decline
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:59pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen has introduced curbs to cool the property market. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE