Lingang was launched 12 months ago with substantial incentives distinct from other free-trade zones in China. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai wants to drive up Lingang output with more success stories like Tesla’s, targets 600 billion yuan in output by 2022
- China’s commercial and financial capital is looking to better use existing preferential policies to unlock Lingang’s potential and attract top companies from home and abroad
- Shanghai wants to draw 400 billion yuan in investments to the manufacturing sector by 2022
Topic | Shanghai free-trade zone
