Lingang was launched 12 months ago with substantial incentives distinct from other free-trade zones in China. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  China Business

Shanghai wants to drive up Lingang output with more success stories like Tesla’s, targets 600 billion yuan in output by 2022

  • China’s commercial and financial capital is looking to better use existing preferential policies to unlock Lingang’s potential and attract top companies from home and abroad
  • Shanghai wants to draw 400 billion yuan in investments to the manufacturing sector by 2022
Topic |   Shanghai free-trade zone
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lingang was launched 12 months ago with substantial incentives distinct from other free-trade zones in China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE