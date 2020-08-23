Vans’ largest flagship store in Europe is in Oxford Street, London. A similar store is due to open in Shanghai in December. Photo: Handout
Trade war no barrier to Vans owner as VF Corp links up with Tencent to turbocharge online retail sales in China
- The US apparel and footwear firm saw a 33 per cent jump in sales from digital channels after its tie-up with Tmall and JD.com
- Vans’ upcoming flagship store in Shanghai will have a zone featuring Tencent’s latest video games and a mini program on WeChat
