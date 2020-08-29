Jiangmen has invested billions of dollars on opening more than a dozen new schools to satisfy demand from parents for private education. Photo: Weibo
Jiangmen invests in quality education to raise its Greater Bay Area profile, pumps billions into schools to develop talent
- Some 17 schools are being built in the third-tier Greater Bay Area city of Jiangmen, which will have 30,000 places when the campuses are ready
- The government is betting on demand from immigrant families, higher living standards and increase in population
Topic | Jiangmen
