Jiangmen, a city in Guangdong province, has launched a campaign to boost its nighttime economy. Photo: Wibo
Bay area city Jiangmen, seeing importance of nighttime economy, launches campaign to drive consumption upgrade
- Jiangmen has launched a programme that runs up to late October to develop its nighttime economy and drive consumption upgrade
- The government is handing out 10 million yuan worth of vouchers and discount coupons and organising dozens of events and activities
