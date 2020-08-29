Jiangmen, a city in Guangdong province, has launched a campaign to boost its nighttime economy. Photo: Wibo
Business /  China Business

Bay area city Jiangmen, seeing importance of nighttime economy, launches campaign to drive consumption upgrade

  • Jiangmen has launched a programme that runs up to late October to develop its nighttime economy and drive consumption upgrade
  • The government is handing out 10 million yuan worth of vouchers and discount coupons and organising dozens of events and activities

Topic |   Jiangmen
Lam Ka-singMartin Choi
Lam Ka-sing and Martin Choi

Updated: 2:48pm, 29 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jiangmen, a city in Guangdong province, has launched a campaign to boost its nighttime economy. Photo: Wibo
READ FULL ARTICLE