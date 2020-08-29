Potential buyers queueing up at the sales office of Seacoast Royale in Tuen Mun at the project’s sales office in Tsim Sha Tsui on 29 August 2020. Photo: May Tse
Seacoast Royale extends brisk sale for a fourth weekend as Hong Kong buyers snap up homes amid low rates and easing Covid-19
- Almost 30 of the 52 units of Seacoast Royale in Tuen Mun found buyers within the first half an hour in the fourth round of sales on Saturday
- The property project saw price increases by as much as 17 per cent following the successful previous three batches of launches
Topic | Weekend Property
