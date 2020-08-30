A construction site in Shanghai. Curbs introduced on the mainland cast a long shadow over major Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
China residential property sector a ‘slow growth market’ now, as sales and profits decline, Beijing steps up cooling measures

  • Sales of residential property were down 2.1 per cent in the first seven months of this year
  • Very clear that limiting cash flow, controlling home prices a long-term national policy, Sunac China founder says

Pearl Liu
Updated: 2:30pm, 30 Aug, 2020

