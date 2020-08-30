Sinopec’s capital expenditure increased to 45 billion yuan in the first half, compared to 42.9 billion yuan the previous year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chinese oil refining giant Sinopec posts first half-year loss since listing in Hong Kong in 2000

  • Company posts net loss of 21.7 billion yuan compared with a profit of 32.2 billion yuan a year ago
  • Sinopec plans to boost refining output in the second half as China’s economy continues to recover from the pandemic

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:29pm, 30 Aug, 2020

Sinopec’s capital expenditure increased to 45 billion yuan in the first half, compared to 42.9 billion yuan the previous year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
