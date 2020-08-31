Henlius’s listing will come amid intensified efforts by China to bring its biotechnology industry on par with international standards. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-listed biotech firm Henlius edges closer to Star Market listing
- ‘We want to make the best medicine in line with the world’s highest standards’, CEO says without revealing time frame or size of listing
- Company launches biosimilar for treating breast and gastric cancers
