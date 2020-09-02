A security guard walks out of from a suspended construction field in the central business district in Beijing in April 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese developers face potential price war in second half amid glut as state issues ‘red lines’ in deleveraging campaign
- China had 480 million square metres of completed but unsold homes at the end of July, the highest in eight months
- Framework caps debt-to-asset ratio at 70 per cent, net debt-to-equity at 100 per cent, and short-term borrowings at no more than cash reserves
Topic | China property
