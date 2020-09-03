Travellers make their way to the domestic departures area at Beijing Capital International Airport, on Tuesday, August 25. Domestic travel demand is on the rise in China. Photo: BloombergTravellers make their way to the domestic departures area at Beijing Capital International Airport, on Tuesday, August 25. Domestic travel demand is on the rise in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Booming domestic travel demand during summer holidays proves to be a bright ray of sunshine for China’s aviation sector

  • Domestic flights in August were nearly at the same level as a year earlier
  • Outbound flights at Sanya Phoenix International Airport rose 12 per cent last month from a year earlier

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:35am, 3 Sep, 2020

