Travellers make their way to the domestic departures area at Beijing Capital International Airport, on Tuesday, August 25. Domestic travel demand is on the rise in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Booming domestic travel demand during summer holidays proves to be a bright ray of sunshine for China’s aviation sector
- Domestic flights in August were nearly at the same level as a year earlier
- Outbound flights at Sanya Phoenix International Airport rose 12 per cent last month from a year earlier
Topic | Aviation
Travellers make their way to the domestic departures area at Beijing Capital International Airport, on Tuesday, August 25. Domestic travel demand is on the rise in China. Photo: Bloomberg