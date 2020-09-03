Zhaoqing, which is the biggest city in the Greater Bay Area in terms of land mass, is also known as the garden city of Guangdong province. Photo: WeiboZhaoqing, which is the biggest city in the Greater Bay Area in terms of land mass, is also known as the garden city of Guangdong province. Photo: Weibo
Zhaoqing, which is the biggest city in the Greater Bay Area in terms of land mass, is also known as the garden city of Guangdong province. Photo: Weibo
Zhaoqing’s high-speed railway connections with Greater Bay Area cities put property prices on the fast track to growth

  • Zhaoqing has the lowest home prices in the Greater Bay Area at 7,000 yuan per square metre, around 28 per cent of the prices in Shenzhen and Guangzhou
  • Improved transport connections with Foshan, Guangzhou and Hong Kong will attract buyers to go the garden city

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 2:06pm, 3 Sep, 2020

