Zhaoqing, which is the biggest city in the Greater Bay Area in terms of land mass, is also known as the garden city of Guangdong province. Photo: Weibo
Zhaoqing’s high-speed railway connections with Greater Bay Area cities put property prices on the fast track to growth
- Zhaoqing has the lowest home prices in the Greater Bay Area at 7,000 yuan per square metre, around 28 per cent of the prices in Shenzhen and Guangzhou
- Improved transport connections with Foshan, Guangzhou and Hong Kong will attract buyers to go the garden city
