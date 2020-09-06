Chinese tourists flocked to the Atlantis Sanya resort in Hainan province in August as they were unable to travel overseas because of travel restrictions. Photo: ReutersChinese tourists flocked to the Atlantis Sanya resort in Hainan province in August as they were unable to travel overseas because of travel restrictions. Photo: Reuters
China’s post-Covid-19 travel industry sees green shoots with tourists embracing short trips, luxury stays in lessons for global operators

  • As the psychological effect of pandemic still lingers, tourists are keeping travel to a minimum and choosing destinations around big cities
  • High-income travellers flocked to domestic luxury resorts like Atlantis Sanya in Hainan in August, pushing up the occupancy and room rates

Yujing Liu
Updated: 10:00am, 6 Sep, 2020

