Chinese tourists flocked to the Atlantis Sanya resort in Hainan province in August as they were unable to travel overseas because of travel restrictions. Photo: Reuters
China’s post-Covid-19 travel industry sees green shoots with tourists embracing short trips, luxury stays in lessons for global operators
- As the psychological effect of pandemic still lingers, tourists are keeping travel to a minimum and choosing destinations around big cities
- High-income travellers flocked to domestic luxury resorts like Atlantis Sanya in Hainan in August, pushing up the occupancy and room rates
