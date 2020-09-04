A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area during a symposium on the "Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, Greater Bay Area" in Hong Kong on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s exit from recession is in the market, space, jobs and labour force of the Greater Bay Area, financial secretary says
- A HK$100 million grant to fund start-ups is still up for grabs for Hongkongers to establish businesses anywhere in the GBA
- As at the end of last year, 69,292 Hong Kong companies set up in GBA with investment at US$344.37 billion (HK$2.67 trillion), with Guangzhou ranked top
Topic | Greater Bay Area
