A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area during a symposium on the "Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, Greater Bay Area" in Hong Kong on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s exit from recession is in the market, space, jobs and labour force of the Greater Bay Area, financial secretary says

  • A HK$100 million grant to fund start-ups is still up for grabs for Hongkongers to establish businesses anywhere in the GBA
  • As at the end of last year, 69,292 Hong Kong companies set up in GBA with investment at US$344.37 billion (HK$2.67 trillion), with Guangzhou ranked top

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:15pm, 4 Sep, 2020

