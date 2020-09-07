Potential buyers queue for Evergrande Group’s Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun at the developer’s Wan Chai sales office on October 28, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Evergrande slashes property prices by 30 per cent across China for one month, sounding clarion call on discount war
- Evergrande will offer 30 per cent across-the-board discounts for every property project sold in China starting on September 7
- The developer aims to sell 200 billion yuan (US$29 billion) of property during the month-long marketing campaign
Topic | China property
