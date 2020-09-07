Customers seen at a Costa Coffee store in Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images
Costa Coffee to close more stores in mainland China by January following adjustments to retail strategy
- Coffee chain has closed about 40 stores or a tenth of its mainland presence since last month amid falling demand, stiff competition: local media reports
- The retreat in China follows last week’s decision to trim its UK headcount because of the Covid-19 crisis
Topic | Starbucks
Customers seen at a Costa Coffee store in Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images