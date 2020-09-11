An employee at a silk reeling factory in Lingyun county in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on April 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua/
China’s private sector feels the hardest pinch in balancing profits with job safety, as Covid-19 takes its economic toll, survey finds
- The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) said its survey showed 96 per cent of the 500 largest private-sector companies being walloped by the deadly coronavirus
- The study also found 60.8 per cent of companies unable to fulfil customer orders because of supply chain disruptions.
Topic | Jobs
