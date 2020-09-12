By the year’s end, a ban will take effect on the production and sale of disposable foamed plastic tableware, straws and plastic cotton buds. Illustration: Perry TseBy the year’s end, a ban will take effect on the production and sale of disposable foamed plastic tableware, straws and plastic cotton buds. Illustration: Perry Tse
By the year’s end, a ban will take effect on the production and sale of disposable foamed plastic tableware, straws and plastic cotton buds. Illustration: Perry Tse
Business /  China Business

No plastic bags, straws, or hotel shampoo bottles by 2025 as China embarks on journey to reduce and replace polluting material

  • By the year’s end, a ban in China will take effect on the production and sale of disposable foamed plastic tableware, straws and plastic cotton buds
  • Non-biodegradable plastic bags, free disposable plastic products at hotels and the plastic packaging of courier deliverers must all go by 2025

Topic |   Environment
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:30am, 12 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
By the year’s end, a ban will take effect on the production and sale of disposable foamed plastic tableware, straws and plastic cotton buds. Illustration: Perry TseBy the year’s end, a ban will take effect on the production and sale of disposable foamed plastic tableware, straws and plastic cotton buds. Illustration: Perry Tse
By the year’s end, a ban will take effect on the production and sale of disposable foamed plastic tableware, straws and plastic cotton buds. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE