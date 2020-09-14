A shopping district in Shanghai. China’s baby boomers will have greater independence and freedom to pursue their preferred lifestyle after retirement, according to the Credit Suisse report. Photo: Shutterstock ImagesA shopping district in Shanghai. China’s baby boomers will have greater independence and freedom to pursue their preferred lifestyle after retirement, according to the Credit Suisse report. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A shopping district in Shanghai. China’s baby boomers will have greater independence and freedom to pursue their preferred lifestyle after retirement, according to the Credit Suisse report. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s retiring ‘baby boomers’ a shot in the arm for tourism, fitness and insurance sectors: Credit Suisse

  • Generation that followed Great Famine benefited from opening up in 1978, economy growing 90 times
  • Upcoming retirement of about a fifth of China’s population will lead to business opportunities, Swiss investment bank’s China Quantitative Insight team says

Yujing Liu
Updated: 11:11am, 14 Sep, 2020

