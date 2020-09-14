A woman points at the model of a residential compound by China Vanke as a sales agent introduces the property to the visitors at its showroom during the National Day "Golden Week" holiday, in Dongguan, Guangdong province on October 2, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China's August new home prices rise at a faster pace as consumer demand shows sign of picking up amid economic recovery
- Average new home prices in 70 major cities climbed 0.6 per cent in August from a month earlier, a touch better than a 0.5 per cent increase in July
- On an annual basis, home prices rose 4.8 per cent in August, matching July’s pace
Topic | China property
