Shenzhen home prices have risen 14.6 per cent so far this year, according to online home portal Lianjia. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen launches marital information-sharing system with banks to prevent speculators from posing as first-time buyers

  • New system will let banks discern between genuine first-time buyers and people submitting forged papers to access more favourable terms
  • Home purchase records from previous marriages will not affect a buyer’s ability to buy homes, as long as they do not still own any property bought during such marriages

Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:00am, 16 Sep, 2020

