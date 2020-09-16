Shenzhen home prices have risen 14.6 per cent so far this year, according to online home portal Lianjia. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen launches marital information-sharing system with banks to prevent speculators from posing as first-time buyers
- New system will let banks discern between genuine first-time buyers and people submitting forged papers to access more favourable terms
- Home purchase records from previous marriages will not affect a buyer’s ability to buy homes, as long as they do not still own any property bought during such marriages
