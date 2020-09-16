Buildings in Shenzhen on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s home foreclosures soar as nation’s debt-fuelled property bull run sputters on falling income and dim job prospects
- As many as 1.25 million homes were foreclosed in China as of September 16, according to the Taobao e-commerce platform operated by this newspaper’s owner Alibaba Group Holding
- That’s more than doubling from 500,000 at the end of 2019 and compared with 9,000 foreclosures in 2017
Topic | China property
