Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants in Beijing. Yum China was among the earliest restaurant groups in China to embrace delivery. Photo: BloombergPizza Hut and KFC restaurants in Beijing. Yum China was among the earliest restaurant groups in China to embrace delivery. Photo: Bloomberg
KFC and Pizza Hut operator Yum China sees delivery business leading coronavirus recovery

  • Delivery orders accounted for a third of Yum China’s sales in the first half of this year, up from 21 per cent in 2019
  • Shops at train stations and airports and items such as ice cream have lagged behind because of pandemic-related restrictions

Yujing Liu
Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Sep, 2020

