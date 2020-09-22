China tightly regulates the export of human genetic resources and their use by foreign organisations. Photo: ShutterstockChina tightly regulates the export of human genetic resources and their use by foreign organisations. Photo: Shutterstock
Shares of Hong Kong-listed Genscript Biotech plunge 25 per cent after firm says chairman has been placed under ‘residential surveillance’ by Beijing

  • Zhang Fangliang under residential surveillance and four other employees detained by Customs Anti-Smuggling Department, company says in exchange filing
  • Stock of Nasdaq-listed subsidiary Legend Biotech also declines

Pearl Liu and Eric Ng

Updated: 11:16pm, 22 Sep, 2020

