China tightly regulates the export of human genetic resources and their use by foreign organisations. Photo: Shutterstock
Shares of Hong Kong-listed Genscript Biotech plunge 25 per cent after firm says chairman has been placed under ‘residential surveillance’ by Beijing
- Zhang Fangliang under residential surveillance and four other employees detained by Customs Anti-Smuggling Department, company says in exchange filing
- Stock of Nasdaq-listed subsidiary Legend Biotech also declines
Topic | China economy
