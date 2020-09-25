An Evergrande construction site in Guangzhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Indebted developer China Evergrande gets approval to spin off property management business, raise fresh capital in Hong Kong
- Spin off could help Evergrande raise up to HK$40 billion, analyst says
- Company’s total debt amounted to 835.5 billion yuan as of June 30 this year
