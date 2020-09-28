Hui Ka-yan (middle), China’s third richest billionaire, is the chairman of China Evergrande Group. Photo: David Wong
China Evergrande faces possible snag in land deal as Shenzhen partner calls for care, more discussion on reorganisation plan
- The reorganisation involves a state-owned company and the structure of the deal is quite complicated, Shenzhen SEZ says in Sunday filing
- The deal needs further discussion, it adds, even after four years have passed since it was first mooted
Topic | China property
