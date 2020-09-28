He Xiaopeng, chairman and chief executive of Xpeng, said funding from the Guangzhou government will help the carmaker ramp up its expansion plans. Photo: Simon SongHe Xiaopeng, chairman and chief executive of Xpeng, said funding from the Guangzhou government will help the carmaker ramp up its expansion plans. Photo: Simon Song
Tesla challenger Xpeng to get US$587 million from Guangzhou government to power growth, build new factory

  • Xpeng Motors is building a new plant in Guangzhou which is expected to start production by December 2022
  • China’s electric car start-ups are on a roll this year, in part boosted by Tesla’s spectacular stock price performance

Yujing Liu
Updated: 1:30pm, 28 Sep, 2020

