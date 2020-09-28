The Goldin Financial Global Centre in Kowloon Bay is a 28-storey grade A office tower. Photo: Handout
Billionaire Pan Sutong-controlled Goldin loses control of crown jewel as creditors put Kowloon headquarters on the market
- The 28-storey Goldin Financial Global Centre may fetch at least HK$12 billion, some 27 per cent below its last appraised value
- Goldin Financial had HK$18.5 billion of total liabilities at the end of December, according to filing
