Covid-19 polarises China’s consumers as luxury sales boom while the lower income group turns to cheaper alternatives

  • Unable to shop overseas, wealthier Chinese consumers turned to luxury goods from cars to lavish holidays domestically
  • Lower-income workers have been hurt disproportionally by the Covid-19 outbreak

Yujing Liu

Updated: 10:40am, 1 Oct, 2020

People wearing protective masks walk around a shopping area in Beijing in September 2020. China’s economic recovery from Covid-19 accelerated, spurred by a rebound in consumption. Photo: Bloomberg
