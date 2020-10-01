People wearing protective masks walk around a shopping area in Beijing in September 2020. China’s economic recovery from Covid-19 accelerated, spurred by a rebound in consumption. Photo: Bloomberg
Covid-19 polarises China’s consumers as luxury sales boom while the lower income group turns to cheaper alternatives
- Unable to shop overseas, wealthier Chinese consumers turned to luxury goods from cars to lavish holidays domestically
- Lower-income workers have been hurt disproportionally by the Covid-19 outbreak
Topic | Consumers
