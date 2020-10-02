Drone image of a bicycle graveyard, in Hongshan in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on 29 July 2018. Photo: Wu Guoyong
What happens to discarded bikes from China’s sharing boom? Taxpayers pay to clear 25 million of them from bicycle graveyards
- Almost every major city in China had a “bicycle graveyard,” where hundreds of thousands of disused bicycles were stacked up after their operators went bankrupt
- The pathway from street corners to disassembly mills is filled with legal entanglement between local governments, bike companies, and recycle factories
