What happens to discarded bikes from China’s sharing boom? Taxpayers pay to clear 25 million of them from bicycle graveyards

  • Almost every major city in China had a “bicycle graveyard,” where hundreds of thousands of disused bicycles were stacked up after their operators went bankrupt
  • The pathway from street corners to disassembly mills is filled with legal entanglement between local governments, bike companies, and recycle factories

Ji Siqi
Updated: 1:00pm, 2 Oct, 2020

