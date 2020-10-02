Novoheart created a first with its artificial “mini-hearts” which can contract and mimic the fluid-pumping action of a natural heart. Photo: Winson WongNovoheart created a first with its artificial “mini-hearts” which can contract and mimic the fluid-pumping action of a natural heart. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong scientist behind artificial ‘mini-hearts’ takes Novoheart closer to China with facilities to quicken drug discovery process

  • Company behind ‘mini-hearts’ innovation sets up laboratory in Hong Kong to get closer to talents and access to markets
  • Hong Kong scientist is taking Canada-listed Novoheart private, does not rule out tapping local capital market for funds

Eric Ng
Updated: 9:05pm, 2 Oct, 2020

