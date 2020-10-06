A still from Chinese film My People, My Homeland, which was the top grosser during the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: HandoutA still from Chinese film My People, My Homeland, which was the top grosser during the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: Handout
A still from Chinese film My People, My Homeland, which was the top grosser during the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: Handout
Business /  China Business

My People, My Homeland, Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification and Leap lead China’s box office recovery during ‘golden week’

  • Despite restrictions box office takings on the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday reached US$368 million, a 14 per cent decline from last year
  • Movie ticket sales were also helped by the fact that mainlanders, unable to travel overseas, turned to films for entertainment

Topic |   Golden Week
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 1:53pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A still from Chinese film My People, My Homeland, which was the top grosser during the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: HandoutA still from Chinese film My People, My Homeland, which was the top grosser during the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: Handout
A still from Chinese film My People, My Homeland, which was the top grosser during the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE