A traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy in Weinan City, in China’s northwest Shaanxi Province. The overall industry has stalled, with only 17 out of 68 TCM makers recording year-on-year growth in revenue in the first half of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen-listed traditional medicine makers ride high on endorsement by public face of China’s fight against coronavirus
- Yiling and Chase Sun’s drugs are recommended by Zhong Nanshan, who has collaborated with the firms for years
- Yiling, the maker of Lianhua Qingwen capsules, reported 57 per cent jump in net profit for first half of 2020
Topic | Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)
