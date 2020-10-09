Secuity officers patrolling outside China’s central bank in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Yanjing Brewery, China’s official beer supplier, slides after chairman is detained for ‘duty-related violation’
- Shares of Beijing Yanjing Brewery fell as much as 5 per cent after its chairman was detained by mainland Chinese authorities
- Stock traded at the highest level since May 2018 before the market was closed from October 1 for ‘golden week’ holiday
Topic | Corruption in China
