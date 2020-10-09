Visitors crowd onto a narrow alley in Zhujiajiao Water Town on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on Monday, October 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Travellers return to the sky as China’s Covid-19 outbreak comes under control, boosting ‘golden week’ flights by 13 per cent
- The number of domestic flights rose 13 per cent to 109,856 during the eight-day holiday, said the civil aviation regulator
- Some 637 million touristic travels were made, 79 per cent of the level of last year
