Foreign-funded mainland tech firms given nod to sell Chinese depositary receipts on Shenzhen’s ChiNext market

  • Move comes ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the special economic zone
  • Last month electric-scooter maker Segway-Ninebot became the first company to be given the nod to launch CDRs on the Star Market in Shanghai

Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:43pm, 12 Oct, 2020

