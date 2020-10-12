President Xi Jinping is visiting Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the special economic zone. Photo: Handout
Foreign-funded mainland tech firms given nod to sell Chinese depositary receipts on Shenzhen’s ChiNext market
- Move comes ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the special economic zone
- Last month electric-scooter maker Segway-Ninebot became the first company to be given the nod to launch CDRs on the Star Market in Shanghai
